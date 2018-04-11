‘Dream becomes reality’ as King’s Lynn sports club is refurbished

A sports club in Lynn has been officially reopened after a long-awaited refurbishment.

King’s Lynn Bowls Club, on Beulah Street, was opened by borough mayor Carol Bower on Saturday.

A new kitchen, bar area, and changing rooms are among the developments at the club after £35,000 was spent on the facility.

Club member Mavis Coates said: “Some two years ago our club captain Trevor Oakey found some extra space at the back of the club house. He and his wife Linda began exploring and making plans.”

Mrs Coates said, as the club house is owned by West Norfolk Council, plans had to be submitted and were subsequently approved.

Finance was the next hurdle, she said, and a £20,000 grant was obtained from Sports England, which has to be repaid.

Donations, club funds and a further £5,000 grant took the club to a total of £35,000.

“At last a dream becomes reality,” Mrs Coates said.

The refurbishment work began once the 2017 season ended, with walls knocked down once the builders were on site.

“Much credit must go to Trevor, Linda, secretary Geoff Bonnick and Alan Clark.

“There are too many volunteers to be named but they are worth their weight in gold. So many have helped with gifts of new equipment and Mike Powell of Batemans Brewery has helped with bar equipment.”

The roof and windows still need to be replaced, though, and the money has now run out, Mrs Coates said.

“The club will continue all efforts in fundraising to finish this project.”