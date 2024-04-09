A wish came true for a care home resident when she got to spend time with an animal she grew up around.

Lynn-based Amberley Hall Care Home resident Gwen Sevrin got to see horses being shod, the same way she did in her youth as the local blacksmith’s daughter in Gaywood.

Gwen has a soft spot for horses as she grew up surrounded by them, thanks to her dad, Stan Nicholes, who was the smithy in town.

He made sure the horses were well-shod and ready for their work around Lynn.

Gwen and her family feature in a historical book about the town.

Her father was a general blacksmith, shoeing horses in the town and the visiting circus horses which were annual visitors.

He also put metal rims on wheels and repaired farm implements and machinery, making him an important part of the community.

The family lived in the smithy’s cottage at the Gaywood Clock corner, next to the Swan pub.

In a 1933 picture outside of the cottage, Stan can be seen holding his youngest child – Gwen.

Many years on, Gwen’s wish that was placed on the wish tree by the carers at Amberley Hall was to see horses being shod again - just like when she was a girl.

Her wish came true, thanks to her loving family and some friendly faces in the community.

It all started with a casual stroll near Castle Rising, where Gwen’s niece and her daughter bumped into Tim, a local horse owner.

They got chatting, and when Tim learned about Gwen’s wish, he was more than happy to help.

The next time the horses were due a visit from the farrier, Gwen and her family were invited to go along, leaving Amberley Hall for a great day out at the stables, which are part of the Castle Rising estate - owned by Lady Howard.

Gwen was delighted to meet horses Billy and Ginge - and there was Howard, the mobile farrier, working his magic on their hooves.

She was absolutely fascinated watching him shape and fit the metal shoes - it was like stepping back in time for her.

Her nephew Alan and his wife Sandra, along with Gwen’s niece Pamela and her husband Paul, all went along to share the experience.

Alan said: “I can vaguely remember seeing my grandfather, Gwen’s father, shoeing horses, but to see the whole process again was amazing, it’s a real country art.

“Gwen had a great time, she loves to be out and about, and she’s been telling everyone at the home about it.

“We are really grateful to Tim and Howard, who made it all happen. It goes to show that in our community, we can grant wishes sometimes.”

As they headed back to Amberley Hall, Gwen was beaming.

It wasn’t just about seeing the horses and reliving childhood memories, but also about making new ones with her family, a day filled with horses, hooves, and a whole lot of heart.