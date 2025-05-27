It seems that many people on the roads think they are driving below the alcohol limit after having a beer or two.

Unfortunately, there are frequent drink and drug-drivers in court, many of whom thought they were below the limit.

At Lynn Magistrates’ Court last week, several of these drivers were disqualified - meaning they cannot operate any motorised vehicle on a public road for at least 12 months.

Many appeared at Lynn Magistrates' Court last week

Find out who was in court last week and about the offences they committed…

Pizza delivery man to lose job after drink-driving

A pizza delivery man will have to find another job after he was caught drink-driving in the early hours of the morning.

Domino’s staff member Stanislav Ryzhkov, 29, of High Street in Downham, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he admitted the offence.

The court heard the incident took place at 12.55am on Sunday, May 4, when Ryzhkov was stopped by police on Cock Drove in Downham.

Ryzhkov was fined £500 and has been disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Sentencing of duo who burgled home and slept overnight is pushed back

The sentencing of two people who broke into a man’s home, stole a watch and slept there overnight has been pushed back.

Ruby Morton, 18, and Josh Smith, 21, were due to be sentenced at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday for the burglary of a house in West Walton which took place on December 14 last year.

Smith, who attended court on Thursday, was also due to be sentenced for possession of two kitchen knives.

Morton, of Wheatsheaf Close in Ely and Smith, of Phoenix Square in St Neots, are now due to be sentenced on July 15 at the Lynn court.

Drug-driver says his disqualification will be ‘catastrophic’

A drug-driver who was almost five times the limit says his disqualification will be “catastrophic”.

Johnathan Barnes, 37, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he admitted drug-driving on the A149.

The court heard that on February 6 at 6.30pm, police on patrol spotted the grey Mini that Barnes was driving on the stretch of road at Lynn and decided to pull him over.

Barnes was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was also fined £120.

47-year-old’s good deed ruined by abusive behaviour towards police

Craig Curson was at Lynn’s bus station on Thursday, May 1, when he called an ambulance for somebody in need.

However, moments later, when he was approached by the police after they believed he was “causing a nuisance”, Curson became defensive and called officers “c**ts” and “di*****ds”.

The day before, he had also been abusive towards a security guard at Sainsbury’s.

Curson was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 victim surcharge and £40 in court costs.

Tourist caught drink-driving during trip to the coast

A member of the public reported a drink-driver after smelling alcohol on him at a garage.

Police eventually tracked down tourist Hugh Bradley, 52, who was visiting the West Norfolk coastline for the day.

He appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he admitted drink-driving on the A149 at Snettisham.

Bradley was disqualified from driving for 15 months and ordered to pay a £600 fine.

Forklift operator, 45, in court after drink-driving with three passengers

A forklift driver was caught out when driving slowly along a busy town road after drinking beer.

Ihor Dmytenko, 45, of Cresswell Street in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, where he admitted drink-driving.

At 1am on Sunday, May 4, police noticed his car parked along the road before it drove off “very slowly”.

He was arrested and taken to Lynn’s Police Investigation Centre for further tests, which revealed he had 48mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath. The legal limit to drive is 35mcg.

Dmytenko was disqualified from driving for 14 months and fined £425.

Duo in court after drunken town centre brawl

A duo who passed each other in the street before getting into a brawl found themselves in court.

Lynn men Gareth Morgan, 42, of Sir Lewis Steet, and David Boughen, 41, of North Everard Street, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday.

Despite fighting each other at the beginning of the month, all appeared fine between them as they sat side by side in the dock.

Morgan was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £49 victim surcharge and £40 in court costs.

Boughen will be sent to Norwich Crown Court to be sentenced due to his suspended sentence breach.

Woman watched neighbour leave home before stealing designer handbag

Isabella Boon, of Tower Court in Fakenham, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where she admitted burglary with intent to steal.

The court heard that on May 1, Boon was seen entering the neighbour’s house - just a few doors away from where she lives.

She came out of the property with a white Yves Saint Laurent handbag, which was hanging up by the front door.

Boon was fined £200, and will pay a victim surcharge of £80 and £40 in court costs.