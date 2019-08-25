Drink and drug-driving DJ caught after King's Lynn club tip-off

A DJ said to have been drinking heavily and using drugs in a Lynn club was shopped to police by door staff.

Town magistrates heard on Thursday that police had been alerted by council CCTV staff that Mark Christopher Malle was likely to drive off from Norfolk Street.

Jane Walker, prosecuting, said: “Door staff at 7th Heaven had said one of their patrons had been drinking heavily and was suspected of using cocaine.”

Court news (15669294)

Malle did get into the car and police followed him into Albert Street and then Austin Street.

There were no rear lights displayed on the Hyundai, said Miss Walker.

Malle failed a roadside breath test and drug wipe and was arrested. Later evidential tests showed 55 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath and 59 microgrammes of cocaine per litre of blood. The specified limits are 35 and 10 respectively.

The 26-year-old, of Stow Road, Magdalen, pleaded guilty to drink-driving and drug driving.

Rob Coddington, mitigating, said Malle was “extremely remorseful” and the ban would have “far-reaching effects” on the self-employed DJ, who had also been a delivery driver.

“He understands the impact of his behaviour – as much as how he put himself and others at risk on this occasion,” Mr Coddington added.

He told the bench that using cocaine while drinking negates the feeling of the alcohol.

“You feel more sober than you are. It can then lead to that stupidity of ‘I feel OK to drive’. It’s not big, it’s not clever.”

For each offence Malle was disqualified from driving for 12 months, to run concurrently.

He was offered a drink-driver rehabilitation course, successful completion of which would cut the length of the drink-drive ban by three months.

He was also fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs, plus a £30 victim surcharge.