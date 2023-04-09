A drink-driver's solicitor claimed he "fell right into a trap" set by his ex-partner - but he was still disqualified for more than two years.

North Lynn man Fabricio Limas, of Seabank Way, appeared at the town's magistrates' court on Thursday, pleading guilty to driving while above the legal alcohol limit.

Crown prosecutor Jessica Pratt-Vivian said that police were called to a domestic incident between Limas and his ex-partner on February 11.

Fabricio Limas was pulled over by police on Walpole Road, Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

Upon arriving, the ex-partner informed officers that Limas "sometimes drinks and drives". Upon leaving her address, they proceeded to spot Limas' Ford Transit van.

They pulled him over on Walpole Road in Lynn, and upon exiting the vehicle Limas was "unsteady on his feet". There was an open can of lager in the vehicle's cup holder, and he said: "Yes, I have drink."

Limas - who had no previous convictions - subsequently delivered a test result of 109mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath, with the legal limit being 35mcg.

In mitigation, Tiffany Meredith told magistrates it was important to note that Limas had been compliant with officers throughout.

"He made their life a little bit easier on the day," she said.

"He knows he shouldn't have been drinking."

Ms Meredith said that Limas had been living on a campsite at the time of his offence and, having not expected to drive on the day, had "a few" drinks at that location.

He reportedly had an argument with his ex-partner over the phone and via text messages during which she offered him an "ultimatum", telling him to "sort out" their issues on the day or she would "be with someone else tomorrow".

He therefore decided to drive to her property.

"It was effectively a trap, and unfortunately he took the decision to drive and fell right into that trap," Ms Meredith said.

The solicitor went on to tell magistrates that Limas is a father to four children from different relationships in the past, that he "does a considerable amount of driving", and that the mandatory disqualification he faced would cause him "difficulty".

The defendant also runs his own company, and Ms Meredith added: "It is his business. It is difficult times for businesses at the moment, as you know."

On his drinking, she said: "It is not an ongoing issue for him. He has been pulled over before and gave readings of zero."

However, magistrates still opted to ban Limas from driving for a period of 26 months.

He was also fined £1,250, and was ordered to pay a £500 victim surcharge and £105 in legal costs.