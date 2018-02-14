Drink-driver banned from roads for 13-months

A 20-year-old man who pleaded guilty to a number of driving-related offences has been handed a 13-month ban.

Audrys Kaminska, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty at Lynn Magistrates’ Court yesterday to drink-driving and driving without a licence and insurance on Hardwick Road ion on January 20.

Tests found Kaminska had 45 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 35.

He was give £120 fine for drink-driving and £120 fine for driving with no insurance. He must also pay £85 court costs and £30 victim surcharge.