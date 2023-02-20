A man was caught drink-driving after crashing into a fence of a care home, a court has heard.

Nicholas Northall, 51, of Elder Lane, Grimston, appeared before Lynn Magistrates' Court on Thursday where he pleaded guilty to the offence.

Prosecutor Colette Harper informed the magistrates that on Tuesday, January 3 at around 2pm, a member of staff at a care home in Gayton saw that Northall's Mercedes had crashed into their fence.

Nicholas Northall was caught drink-driving after crashing into a care home fence. Picture: iStock

Northall admitted to the worker that he had been drinking and became upset and said that he needed to get home.

The member of staff took Northall's keys away from him in concern for his safety and police arrived at the scene where he was arrested.

A breathalyser test was carried out, and Northall had a reading of 43mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath, the legal limit is 35mcg.

The court was told that he was a man of previous good character with no convictions.

Mitigating for Northall was George Sorrell, who said that Northall has been experiencing a number of health problems which have affected his sleep.

"He has a number of ailments, he had a drink because he thought it would help with his sleeping problems," said Mr Sorrell.

"He doesn't drink normally, and the reading is very low."

Magistrates fined Northall £80 and banned him from driving for 12 months.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £50 and a victim surcharge of £32.