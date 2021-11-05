A man driving on the wrong side of a busy Lynn road was more than three times the drink limit.

Adam Clayton, 38, was seen by police on the A149 at 9pm on October 2.

He was subsequently pulled over in Lynn Road, Hillington, and failed a roadside breath test.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court

In custody he gave a reading of 118 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35.

Appearing before Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, Clayton pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

The hearing was told he had no previous convictions and held a clean driving licence.

Solicitor Richard Berman, mitigating, said Clayton “sincerely regrets” what happened.

“He’d been working very hard and had been out with friends. He was also mourning the loss of his grandfather and he’s made it plain to me that he made a poor decision,” Mr Berman added.

“Normally the police might say eyes glazed, speech slurred, unsteady on their feet. None of that is mentioned.

“But we accept there was some bad driving which was the reason for the stop in the first place.

“He doesn’t want this to define him. He wants to recover from this and the way he wants to redeem himself is by unpaid work.”

Clayton, of Mill Field Close, East Rudham, was disqualified from driving for 25 months, which can be reduced with completion of a drink-driver rehabilitation course.

He was also given a 12-month community order with 100 hours’ unpaid work and told to pay £200 in costs and a victim surcharge.