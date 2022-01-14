A West Lynn woman has been banned from the roads after drink-driving a short distance to a fuel station for cigarettes.

Anna Cosby, 43, admitted she could have walked the ten minutes to the garage in Clenchwarton Road.

Following a tip-off to police, officers spotted her driving a Ford Focus into the car park of the McDonald’s restaurant next door, where she works.

The incident happened at around 9.15pm on August 26 last year, Lynn magistrates were told on Thursday.

Cosby, of St Peter’s Road, was arrested after providing a positive breath test.

She later gave a reading of 202 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 80.

Cosby pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

The court heard that she had two previous drink-driving convictions, the most recent being marginally outside the ten-year period for higher sentencing.

Cosby told a probation officer that she was parking her car at McDonald’s with the intention to pick it up the following morning.

Solicitor George Sorrell, mitigating, said his client seldom drank alcohol but had had some upset in her life recently, which offered some reason for her offence.

“She went to buy some cigarettes. Someone must have seen her stumbling and called the police.

“It was quite possible to walk to the shop to buy them. It was ridiculous to take the car and she’s thoroughly ashamed of herself for doing it,” added Mr Sorrell.

Cosby was banned for 21 months. The bench refused to offer her a drink-driving rehabilitation course which could have cut the length of disqualification, as she had already completed one twice.

She was also fined £175 and ordered to pay £105 costs plus a £34 victim surcharge.