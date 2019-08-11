Drink-driver crashed car near King's Lynn pub after row, court told
Published: 08:00, 11 August 2019
Police attending a report of a car wedged in railings near The Woolpack pub in Lynn found the driver to be more than twice the alcohol limit.
Danny David Goodson, of Five Elms, Fairstead, told officers he’d made “a big mistake” when they arrived just after half past midnight on July 24.
The police were then approached by a member of the public who handed over a safe box which Goodson had given them.