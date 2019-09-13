A civil engineering company manager from Ringstead resigned after knocking down a lamppost at Lynn’s Pullover Roundabout while three times the drink-drive limit.

Town magistrates heard on Thursday that Colin Cedric Kelly’s employer had a zero-tolerance policy towards drink and drugs and he would have been fired if he hadn’t quit.

The bench was told that 61-year-old Kelly, of Peddars Way North, was at the wheel of a Toyota Hilux at 4.20pm on August 13 when it mounted a grassed area of the roundabout near the West Lynn turning.

The Pullover roundabout, where the incident occurred

A witness saw the vehicle knock down the lamppost, losing its bumper and suffering serious damage to its roof and windscreen in the process.

Stacie Cossey, prosecuting, said: “[The witness] moved the lamppost out of the carriageway.

"The defendant looked at him through the driver’s window, waved and drove off.

“[The witness] followed and called police, giving a commentary.”

When police pulled over Kelly on the A149 at Dersingham he failed a roadside breath test and was arrested.

He later gave a reading of 112 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

In interview, he told police that he had swerved to avoid a Muntjac deer and had not stopped at the scene because he had hit his head and was going to hospital.

Kelly, who had no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to drink-driving and failing to stop after a road accident.

In mitigation, Tiffany Meredith said were it not for the alcohol he would have reacted to the animal in the road in a very different way.

She added: “Very soon before this happened, two of his friends had died. One committed suicide and Mr Kelly was really struggling with what had happened.

“He was driving home and just started crying. He pulled over and decided to drink some wine and obviously consumed rather a lot in rather a short amount of time.”

Miss Meredith said he should have stopped at the scene but there was a record on his mobile phone that he had phoned his employer.

He’d told them that he had been in an accident and was on the way to hospital. Kelly had since voluntarily left the company.

He was disqualified from driving for 26 months, which can be reduced with successful completion of a drink-driver rehabilitation course.

He was also fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs plus a £32 victim surcharge. There was no separate penalty for the failing to stop offence.