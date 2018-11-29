King's Lynn police arrested a female driver last night after she crashed her car into a member of the public’s front garden when over the drink-driving limit.

The driver smashed the front-driver’s side of her vehicle after she lost control of her car before crashing into a garden at St Germans, South Lynn.

Drink-driver crashed into garden at St Germans (5683372)

The police confirmed the driver was arrested after she blew 87 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath, more than double the UK drink-driving limit, when in custody.