Drink-driver smashes into King's Lynn garden
King's Lynn police arrested a female driver last night after she crashed her car into a member of the public’s front garden when over the drink-driving limit.
The driver smashed the front-driver’s side of her vehicle after she lost control of her car before crashing into a garden at St Germans, South Lynn.
The police confirmed the driver was arrested after she blew 87 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath, more than double the UK drink-driving limit, when in custody.
