A driver who fell asleep at the wheel at traffic lights after being on the wrong side of the road had drunk about eight pints.

Lynn magistrates heard that it was unbelievably out of character for Tony James Booty and his good employment now hangs in the balance.

Prosecutor Jane Walker told the bench on Thursday that police received a call from the ambulance service who had seen a male apparently asleep in his car at traffic lights in Hardwick Road, Lynn.

Court news (16126068)

The incident happened at 5.55am on September 28.

Booty failed a roadside breath test and was arrested. An evidential test showed 80 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Miss Walker said CCTV footage showed Booty’s Ford Fiesta leaving Tesco car park and going into McDonald’s at 4.15am. It stayed there until 5.45am.

“On leaving, it turned sharp and headed up the wrong side of the carriageway,” she added.

Booty, of Meadowvale Gardens, Gaywood, told police in interview that he had had seven or eight pints in the Woolpack pub and “in a moment of madness” driven along London Road to McDonald’s.

The 30-year-old – a man with no previous convictions or cautions - pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

Mitigating, solicitor Alison Muir said: “A few moments acting in sheer stupidity could have cost him or others their lives.”

She added that Booty’s partner was devastated and the act was so out of character that she was finding it hard to believe.

Miss Muir said: “He’s got a good job. He works around the country supplying and installing summerhouses and sheds.

"Mr Booty understandably fears the worst. His licence is inevitably going to go and his job is in the balance.”

Booty was disqualified for 20 months, which can be reduced by five months with successful completion of a drink-drive rehabilitation course. He was also fined £400 and told to pay £85 costs, plus a £40 victim surcharge.