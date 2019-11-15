A Lynn man drink-driving erratically with a child in the car has been banned from the road for three-and-a-half years.

It was James Aaron Kirk’s third driving with excess alcohol offence and his second in five years, making him subject to a mandatory minimum 36-month disqualification.

Lynn Magistrates’ Court heard yesterday that police spotted a Ford Focus being driven erratically on John Kennedy Road at about 10.30pm on October 12.

The crest above the entrance to King's Lynn Court in College Lane. (8155882)

They followed, stopping the car in Blackfriars Road after it had gone through a red light.

Sitting alongside Kirk was an 11-year-old child, prosecutor Emma Wright told the bench.

Kirk gave a positive roadside breath test and, in custody, blew 93 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

The 37-year-old agency production operative, of Burney Road, pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

Charlotte Winchester, mitigating, said Kirk had no intention of driving that night but a family issue had upset him.

She said: “Mr Kirk felt low and felt he needed the support of his girlfriend and took the decision to drive to her address.”

Miss Winchester said he was in the process of being referred to alcohol and drug support provider CGL.

As well as the 42-month disqualification, Kirk was fined £392 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £39 victim surcharge.

Magistrates declined to offer him the chance to do a drink-driver rehabilitation course for a second time. Successful completion of a course reduces a ban by a quarter.