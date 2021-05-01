A police officer who began to move a drink-driver’s car to safety was stopped - and told there was someone in the boot.

The officer opened the boot of the Vauxhall Corsa and a fifth passenger jumped out and joined the other four in walking home from the scene in Low Road, South Wootton.

The arrested driver – 19-year-old James Wicklen – had been pulled over at about 10.50pm on April 17 after crossing the centre line a number of times.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court (45779872)

“He was described as being all over the road,” prosecutor Katherine Emms told Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

“When spoken to, the defendant said that he had been rolling a cigarette.

“However, the police officer noticed his eyes were bloodshot and somewhat glazed.

“There were four other individuals who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.”

Wicklen, of Veltshaw Close, Heacham, failed a roadside breath test. In custody he gave a reading of 48 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35. He pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

Wicklen apologised sincerely to the bench and said: “There’s no excuse for it.

“Seeing my girlfriend in tears [at the scene] is when it occurred to me the severity of what I’ve done.”

Wicklen, an insurance agent due to go to university in September, was disqualified for 14 months, which can be reduced by 14 weeks through the successful completion of a drink-driver rehabilitation course.

He was also fined £300 and told to pay £139 in costs and a surcharge for victims of crime.