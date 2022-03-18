Drink-driver 'offered bribe to witness following King's Lynn crash', court told

A court has heard how a West Norfolk man offered a bribe for police not to be called after crashing while almost four times over the drink limit.

Deividas Filipauskas, 38, said he was prepared to give a witness £300 following the incident last month.

Lynn magistrates were also told on Thursday that it was his second drink-drive offence in four years, triggering a minimum three-year ban.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court (54415797)

The crash happened in De Grey Road, Gaywood, at 10.30pm on February 17.

“The witness was in his house when he heard a very loud screeching noise and bang,” said prosecutor Jessica Pratt-Vivian.

“He got up and saw his father’s car had been driven into by a silver car.”

The court was told that the witness went outside and found Filipauskas sitting in the driver’s seat of the Mercedes with the engine running.

Ms Vivian-Pratt said: “The defendant said ‘don’t call police. I will give you £300.’”

Filipauskas then drove a further 30 feet before parking on the kerb.

Police were called and Filipauskas was arrested, giving a reading of 135 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

The defendant, of St Peter’s Road, West Lynn, pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

Solicitor George Sorrell, mitigating, said Filipauskas had been through a “very bad time” in the run- up to the offence, including his taxi business going bust, his mother needing an urgent operation and a close friend being diagnosed with having cancer.

“All of these things got on top of him,” said Mr Sorrell. “Common sense completely deserted him.

“Despite the previous conviction, he drove his car. It’s a high reading and I’ve warned him that this time he could lose his liberty, which would be a shame because he’s now got a good job.”

Referring to the bribe, Mr Sorrell told the bench: “I hope you don’t think that’s particularly sinister.

“He was under the influence of alcohol and at that time quite a desperate man. Luckily, that didn’t work.”

Filipauskas was banned from driving for four years and given a 12-month community order with a 90-day Alcohol Abstinence Requirement and ten rehabilitation activity days.

He was also told to pay £200 in costs and a victim surcharge.