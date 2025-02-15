A 41-year-old who was pulled over for his manner of driving had been drinking before getting behind the wheel.

Arturas Pauliukoris, of Broadlands in Downham, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday where he admitted driving above the specified alcohol limit.

At 1.15am on January 25, Pauliukoris was driving on the A10 at Lynn before being pulled over for his poor driving.

Arturas Pauliukoris was pulled over on A10. Picture: Google Maps

He was asked to carry out a breath test to see if he had been drinking.

A reading came back positive and Pauliukoris was arrested and taken to Lynn’s Police Investigation Centre for further tests, which showed Pauliukoris had 46mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath - the legal limit to drive is 35mcg.

In mitigation, George Sorrell told the court that Pauliukoris was driving back to Downham from Lynn and that he “felt well enough” to get behind the wheel.

“He did have some alcohol. but what he failed to observe is that if you drink any amount of alcohol, you are at risk of being over the limit,” said Mr Sorrell.

Pauliukoris, who is unemployed and is a trained mechanic, was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

He was fined £120 and will also pay a victim surcharge of £48 and court costs of £85.