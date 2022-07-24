A South Lynn driver who blew almost three times the alcohol limit at the roadside later refused to give an evidential sample.

For the “deliberate” act, Darius Jankauskas was banned for 32 months and told to do 200 hours’ unpaid work.

He’d been seen by police swerving all over the road and almost colliding with parked cars, Lynn Magistrates’ Court was told on Thursday.

Lynn Magistrates' Court (58172539)

The patrol car signalled for Jankauskas to pull over.

“Police say it took a while for the van to stop but eventually it did so in the middle of the road,” said prosecutor Jodin Gherra.

The defendant was arrested after the preliminary test but declined to give a sample in custody.

He pleaded guilty to the offence.

The court was told Jankauskas would lose his job as a maintenance engineer as the result of his conviction.

A reference letter from his employer, read by defence solicitor George Sorrell in mitigation, said he was hard working and his contribution would be hard to replace.

Mr Sorrell accepted his client’s refusal to give a sample was an aggravating factor but described him as being in a “state of panic” at the time.

“He could’ve chosen to take the test or not take the test and he made the wrong decision. If he had made the right decision he would still have been here but in better circumstances,” added the solicitor.

Jankauskas can cut his ban by 32 weeks with completion of a drink-driver rehabilitation course.

The unpaid work will be undertaken under a 12-month community order.

He was ordered to pay £105 costs and £95 victim surcharge.