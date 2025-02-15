A man was seen lying on the verge of a road in the early hours of the morning after drink-driving with a flat tyre.

Shaun Wilson, of Burley Road in South Wootton, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, where he admitted driving while above the specified alcohol limit.

On January 21 at 3.40am, Wilson had been driving out of Downham and was heading back to Lynn.

Wilson was drink-driving on the A10. Picture: Google Maps

He had been seen clipping a curb and later stopped due to having a flat tyre. He pulled over onto a grass verge and was seen lying down.

A member of the public had pulled over to help with the tyre and the police also later attended the scene.

Tests later revealed that Wilson had 89mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath. The legal limit to drive is 35mcg.

Prosecutor Abdul Khan said that Wilson was “apologetic” in his police interview.

Mitigating, duty solicitor George Sorrell told the court that Wilson had an argument with his partner on the evening of his offence and decided to “walk away from the situation” and return to his home in Lynn.

“I am sure he was right about that, had he walked away, but he got in his car instead to drive back to Lynn,” Mr Sorrell said.

“In his state of intoxication, he made the wrong choice. He is a good man.”

Mr Sorrell said that Wilson had no previous convictions and had a “good job”.

“Various people were worried about him that evening. These concerns humbled him,” he added.

Wilson was fined £940 and disqualified from driving for 20 months.

He will also pay a victim surcharge of £375 and court costs of £85.