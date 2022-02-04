Drink-driver smashed into barrier at King's Lynn police station

As places to commit a drink-driving offence go, it could hardly have been a worse choice for one West Norfolk resident.

Robert Iliuk did laps of the yard at Lynn Police Station while pipping the horn before smashing into the exit barrier, causing almost £8,000 of damage.

The 30-year-old was arrested moments later when officers came out to see what the commotion was.

Robert Iliuk, drove into this gate whilst over the limit (53505759)

On Thursday, Iliuk was before town magistrates to admit drink-driving and causing criminal damage on November 27 last year.

Prosecutor Abdul Khan said the events had started with a 999 call at about 4.30pm from someone identifying himself only by his first name.

“This Robert says he’s at a particular address and the police should check that that the address is safe,” added Mr Khan.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court (54415797)

The phone call ended abruptly and officers went to Iliuk’s home in Browning Place, North Lynn.

A woman at the house was “bemused” to learn of the phone call and Iliuk himself was “confused” about what was going on, the court was told.

Officers, who suspected he was under the influence of either drink or drugs, were told he’d had an argument with his partner.

Iliuk then went outside and sat in the driver’s seat Audi A5. As an officer approached to get him out, Iliuk sped off.

“An alert was put out by the police,” said Mr Khan. “Then, at approximately 5pm, there was an incident at the rear of King’s Lynn Police Station.

“A car was doing laps around the police yard. This Audi did repeated laps and was sounding its horn.

“Police officers went to investigate and found the defendant as the sole occupant.

“He said ‘I crashed the car into the gates. I’m scared.’ He was promptly arrested.”

Iliuk blew 47 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Rakhiwa Houa, mitigating, said her client had suffered a panic attack for the first time.

“That’s the reason why he was rushing and was scared,” she added. “He had drunk four cans of beer after lunch, before contacting the police.”

Iliuk was sentenced to 100 hours of unpaid work as part of a 12-month community order.

He was disqualified from driving for one year, which can be cut with completion of a drink-driver rehabilitation course.

He was also ordered to pay £7696.80 compensation to Norfolk Constabulary.