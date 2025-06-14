A drink-driver got behind the wheel as she was concerned for a family member’s welfare, a court has heard.

Emma Loose, 35, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where she admitted drink-driving on High Road in Tilney Cum Islington on June 16.

At 12.50pm on that date, police were made aware of a crash that took place on the road by Loose herself.

Officers arrived at the scene to find Loose’s Vauxhall in the middle of the carriageway.

Eyewitnesses who saw the crash told police that a number of people had left the vehicle and that a woman was driving.

Loose, of Hospital Walk in Lynn, had phoned 101 after travelling home to inform officers of the collision - leaving her car at the scene.

They arrived at her house, where a breath test was conducted, showing a reading of 42mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath. The legal limit to drive is 35mcg.

In mitigation, duty solicitor Tiffany Meredith told the court that Loose was concerned about the welfare of a family member.

“It was the family member who was seen in the car with her,” Ms Meredith said.

“She had got into bed that evening when she was made aware that was in a bad way.”

Ms Meredith said that Loose had three cans of beer that evening with a meal, but did not eat much.

“Nobody was in the other vehicle - there were no injuries in the crash,” she added.

“She called the police afterwards. She had no charge on her phone to call 101.

“Had she delayed matters, she could have been found not to be over the limit.

“She of course regrets her actions of getting in the car, but she is grateful that her family member is still alive.”

Loose was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £120.

She will also pay a £48 victim surcharge and £45 in court costs.