A woman was more than three times the legal alcohol limit when she was caught driving along one of the area’s busiest roads.

Tereska Roye, 48, of Thurlin Road in Gaywood, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

She pleaded guilty to a drink-driving offence she committed when travelling along the A10 Lynn Road at Littleport on December 15.

Tereska Roye was more than three times the legal drink-drive limit. Picture: iStock

Crown prosecutor Asif Akram told magistrates that on that date, a member of the public contacted the police because they were suspicious that Roye was driving while under the influence.

Officers attended the scene and a constable managed to position his vehicle behind Roye’s on the highway, witnessing her swerving across the road.

She was subsequently pulled over and asked to carry out a roadside breath test, which returned a positive result and led to her arrest.

In custody, an evidential reading showed she had 107mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system. The legal limit to drive is 35mcg.

In mitigation, solicitor Ruth Johnson said that Roye – who was previously of good character – has suffered with alcohol-related problems because of traumatic experiences she has went through during her life.

“However, she has taken huge steps to address these issues and help her family,” she said.

Ms Johnson said Roye was previously given alcohol-blocking medication, but it “clearly wasn’t working as she had this much to drink and got behind the wheel of a car”.

“She has made it clear that the car has been taken care of – that is off the road, it has been moved, so there are no issues as far as that is concerned,” Ms Johnson added.

“I have made it clear that 107mcg is not a reading to be taken lightly, and she regrets it very much.”

Magistrates proceeded to disqualify Roye from driving for 24 months, but offered her a drink-driving rehabilitation course which, if completed by June 16 next year, will reduce that period by 24 weeks.

She was also fined £200, and will pay £50 in court costs and an £80 victim surcharge.