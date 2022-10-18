A man from Lynn admitted drink driving while on his way to the police station.

Jonathan Walwyn, 55, of Norfolk Street, was on his way to the police station to raise a concern about members of his family.

Prosecutor Lily Orr told Lynn Magistrates on Thursday that Walwyn was heading to the station at 10.30pm on Monday, September 19 after drinking wine and whiskey.

A man admitted drink driving while on his way to the police station. Stock image

Walwyn got to the police station to find it was closed. He then returned home to find the police at his house where he admitted drink driving. A breath test showed 48 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35.

Mitigating, Andrew Cogan said: “He could have walked to the police station but he has a damaged tendon so he couldn’t walk fast enough, so he decided to drive there.”

He was described as a man of previous good character and Mr Cogan said it was an “unusual situation”.

Walwyn was disqualified from driving for 12 months and was also fined £120 with an added victim surcharge of £48 and court costs of £105.