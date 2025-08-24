A drink-driver who crashed into a stationary car and fled the scene later bit a police officer’s finger.

Matthew Williams, 34, of Guanock Terrace in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, where he admitted five offences.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting a police officer, as well as drink-driving, failing to report a collision, and obstructing police.

The police were contacted by a member of the public on March 29, who said they had seen a Citroen C2 crash into a Fiat on Broom Close in Lynn.

Police eventually located Williams, who had left the scene, and “struggled” to arrest him.

During the arrest, Williams had the finger of one officer in his mouth and attempted to bite it.

He also gripped the arm of another officer in the process.

The case was adjourned for an all-options pre-sentence report, and Williams will return to court on October 16.

He was released on unconditional bail, and an interim driving disqualification has been imposed.