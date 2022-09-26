A hesitant driver with no lights on at 11pm was double the alcohol limit, magistrates in Lynn were told.

Michael Scott had been seen by police reversing out of a parking space at the town’s Matalan store.

“He didn’t have any lights on,” prosecutor Lily Orr told Thursday’s bench.

King's Lynn's Matalan store

“Officers followed him out of the car park and he came to a halt at traffic lights although they were green at the time.

“He remained there for a few seconds before pulling away.”

Scott’s Ford Fiesta was pulled over and he was arrested after providing a positive roadside sample.

He later gave a reading of 162 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 80.

The 30-year-old fishmonger, of Priory Road, North Wootton, pleaded guilty to drink-driving in Coburg Road on May 26.

Scott had gone out with friends but left early after an argument, said solicitor George Sorrell in mitigation.

He added: “He’s very sorry that this happened and it will affect his life.”

Scott was disqualified from driving for 19 months, which can be reduced with completion of a drink-driver rehabilitation course.

He was also fined £323 and ordered to pay £105 costs and £34 victim surcharge.

