A drink-driver whose car hit railings at a Lynn pub was soon picked up by police.

Jake Kirby, 27, walked away from the scene, leaving the Volkswagen Touran at The Woolpack in Gaywood Road.

Police were called and spotted a man matching the description of the suspect, prosecutor Colette Harper told town magistrates on Thursday.

Kirby, of Middlewood, Fairstead, was breathalysed at the roadside and arrested.

Due to the collision, police took him to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital to be checked over.

“He refused to leave the triage room. He said he wasn’t leaving, he wanted to call his mum,” said Mrs Harper.

“He was moved by officers and then became verbally aggressive.”

The court was told he was swearing in front of staff and members of the public.

Kirby was then taken to Lynn’s Police Investigation Centre where he had a reading of 89 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

He pleaded guilty to drink-driving and a public order offence on June 25 and admitted breaching a 12-month conditional discharge imposed last September for being drunk and disorderly in Norfolk Street.

Solicitor George Sorrell, mitigating, said alcohol had now landed his client in court on more than one occasion and Kirby’s parents had told their son he must “alter his ways”.

Mr Sorrell added: “It’s a sad tale really because the defendant, having no qualifications when he left school, worked his way to a self-made man as an engineer in the food industry.

“He’s able to earn a good wage.”

Kirby was “ashamed” of the behaviour at the hospital, especially as the police had taken him there out of concern for his welfare, the court was told.

He was banned from driving for 22 months, which can be cut with completion of a drink-driver rehabilitation course.

He was also fined £530 for that offence and £200 for the public order matter, and told to pay £280 victim surcharge and £105 costs.

No action was taken on the breach of the conditional discharge, which will continue to run.