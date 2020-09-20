Drink-driver's car 'behaved erratically' on climb up to King's Lynn's Knights Hill

A car seen to be swerving in the road near Lynn's Knights Hill had a drink-driver at the wheel.

But town magistrates were told on Thursday that the Ford Fiesta was weaving because it was conking out.

Police stopped Anatolie Esanu at about 11.30pm on July 18.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court

The 37-year-old, of Ouse Avenue, Lynn, provided a positive roadside breath test and was arrested. He later blew 51 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath; the legal limit being 35.

Esanu pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

In mitigation, solicitor Andrew Cogan said the defendant had been asked to go and pick up a friend whose taxi hadn't arrived.

"He was on his way to collect his pal and going up the hill towards Knigths Hill roundabout and his car decided it was going to start behaving erratically," said Mr Cogan.

"It's a Ford 56 plate, which by my calculations makes it 14 years old, and suddenly a whole shed load of lights came on and he was looking for somewhere he could safely pull over."

He added: "He makes it a normal rule that if he's had anything to drink he wouldn't drive but his friend was frantic.

"As a result of losing his licence, he may well lose his work in a factory.

"He's deeply upset that he finds himself in this predicament and offers his apologies to the court."

Esanu was banned from driving for 14 months, which can be reduced with successful completion of a drink-driver rehabilitation course.

He was also fined £400 and told to pay £50 costs and £40 victim surcharge.