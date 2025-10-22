A finance manager crashed her car into a hedge while more than twice the drink-drive limit.

Asja Popova, 37, of Hickling in Fairstead, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to the offence.

Police were called to a crash at the Pullover roundabout on May 24 at around 11.45pm after she drove into a bush.

Asja Popova was sentenced at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday

After being taken to the hospital, tests revealed that Popova had 172mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood in her system. The legal limit to drive is 80mg.

In mitigation, solicitor Ruth Johnson said the defendant relies on driving to get to and from work and help members of her family.

Magistrates handed her an 18-month driving ban, and she will also have to pay a £571 fine, a £228 victim surcharge and £110 in court costs.

