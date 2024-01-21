A drinker has been fined after visiting a kebab shop for a post-night out meal despite being barred from the town centre.

North Lynn man Arturas Daunaravicius, 29, of Smith Avenue, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday.

He admitted failing to comply with a direction made under section 35 of the Crime and Policing Act which excluded him from an area – an offence he committed on November 26.

Mojito Lounge in Lynn's town centre. Picture: Google Maps

Crown prosecutor Holly Postle told the court that at around 2.30am on that date, Daunaravicius had been ejected from Mojito Lounge on Broad Street due to his drunken behaviour.

He had been arguing with door staff and swearing, with police called to the scene. They handed him the section 35 notice, telling him to leave a designated area of the town centre.

This was handed to him at 3.26am. However, just over an hour later, officers spotted him inside a kebab shop on Norfolk Street and he was subsequently arrested.

Mitigating, duty solicitor said that Daunaravicius – who had no previous convictions at the time – fully accepted responsibility for the ordeal.

“He stupidly went back to get food, which he very much regrets,” she said.

“He knows it was stupid and he is very sorry for it.”

Magistrates, chaired by Ginny Hutton, fined Daunaravicius £143. He will also pay a £57 victim surcharge and £105 in legal costs.