A man wound up in court after confronting a town centre bar’s door staff because he had been separated from his friends.

James Julian, 34, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday charged with being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

He pleaded guilty to the offence, which he committed on October 28 this year.

James Julian was attempting to enter Bar 100 in Lynn when he became ‘aggressive’

Crown prosecutor Holly Postle told the court that on that date, police officers were on patrol on Norfolk Street when they came across Julian “engaging in a verbal disagreement” with door staff at Bar 100 because they would not allow him to enter the premises.

“He was being held back by members of the public because he was being aggressive with the doorman,” she said.

He waved his fist in their direction, and refused to vacate the scene when urged to by police.

Officers witnessed Julian stumble and noted that he had glazed eyes, and therefore decided that he was drunk. Following his repeated failures to cease his behaviour, he was arrested.

Appearing in court unrepresented, the defendant said he had been separated from the group he was with and was attempting to re-join them by entering Bar 100.

“I was really nervous, and I was quite worried about getting left behind and not being able to sit with the people I was with,” Julian, of Kingfisher Avenue in Ipswich, said.

“I have mental health as well, so I panicked a bit, and that is when I was arrested. It can appear I am being aggressive.

“I am very apologetic for all of this.”

Magistrates, led by Paul Redhead, fined Julian £40 for his offence. He will also pay £105 in legal costs and a £16 victim surcharge.