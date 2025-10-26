A tradesman who was caught drink-driving after work said he was “surprised” by the breathalyser - claiming he only had one beer.

Shane Garner, 34, of Spenser Road in North Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

He had been stopped by police in his White Ford Transit van at 10.20pm on September 28 after speeding on Woolstencroft Avenue.

Shane Garner appeared at Lynn Magistrates' Court

Tests showed he had 50mcg of alcohol in his system per 100ml of breath - the legal limit to drive is 35mcg.

When questioned by officers, he admitted he had one beer at 4pm.

In mitigation, solicitor Tiffany Meredith said that Garner went over to his friend’s house after work to pick up some paracetamol, and also stopped for a pint.

Later, he went to his mother’s house to wish her a happy birthday and had eaten sometime after drinking.

“He was surprised by the reading,” Ms Meredith said.

“It was simply a misjudgement on the day.”

Magistrates handed Garner a 12-month driving ban as well as a £369 fine.

He will also have to pay a victim surcharge of £148 and court costs of £110.