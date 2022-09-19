A new push to get more people to volunteer to become non-emergency transport drivers for patients has been launched in West Norfolk.

Voluntary Norfolk recruits, trains and supports volunteer drivers, who use their own vehicles to transport patients to and from essential healthcare appointments for ERS Medical.

Voluntary Norfolk staff and volunteers will be touring libraries next week to encourage people to sign up.

Ian Whiting, volunteer coordinator

Ian Whiting who oversees the volunteer drivers for Voluntary Norfolk will be showcasing what is involved and how to volunteer at the library in Downham on Tuesday morning and later that day in Swaffham.

On Thursday morning, he will be in Fakenham Library, before spending Friday morning in Lynn libraries from 10am to midday and then Gaywood from 2pm to 4pm.

“This is a vital role that makes such a difference to people when they need it most,” Ian said.

“Volunteer drivers not only reduce the need for ambulance journeys but also save the NHS huge sums in taxi fares.

“The dedication and enthusiasm of volunteer drivers and the profound impact they have on people’s lives is highlighted by the fact that several patients later volunteer with us when they have recovered.

“If you have a few hours free each week, I cannot think of a better way to improve the lives of patients in West Norfolk and indeed across Norfolk generally.”

Last year, the team of volunteer drivers made more than 11,000 journeys transporting patients to essential medical appointments.

Patient transport volunteer Keith King

Keith King, who helps as one of Voluntary Norfolk’s patient transport drivers, said: “Having been a patient and a volunteer I have seen this from both sides.

“Having volunteer drivers helps to spread the workload across the NHS as I doubt that all the patients, who qualify for transport, would have been able to benefit from free door-to-door transportation.

“Many of the patients are amazed at what we offer and could not see how they would have managed without us.”

He added: "I absolutely would recommend volunteering.

"It gets you out of the house, gets you meeting other people, provides an amazing service and gives me great satisfaction when I realise that I have helped someone.

"What more could I ask for?”

To find out more about becoming a volunteer driver, go to www.voluntarynorfolk.org.uk