Driver being followed by police flees from scene as A47 closed at King's Lynn

One lane on the A47 at King's Lynn is closed after a two-vehicle collision involving a car being followed by police this afternoon.

Further police forces were called shortly before 2pm after the collision took place at the Pullover Roundabout.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said the driver being followed by police fled from the scene after the accident.

Enquiries are ongoing to trace the driver who fled from a black Saab. The other vehicle was a Vauxhall.

Following the collision, the black Saab crashed into a ditch.

The other driver involved in the collision has been taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with minor head injuries.

Police are still on the scene and the A47 Wisbech-bound lane is still closed while vehicles are recovered.

Police were called to attend the scene shortly before 2pm (9810821)

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said: "It was not really a pursuit-the vehicle failed to stop for police and we followed a very short time before the collision happened."