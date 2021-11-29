A couple on their way back from shopping were shocked to see a car driving up the wrong side of Blackfriar's road this morning in Lynn.

John and Kirsty Slater, who live in Terrington St Clement, were driving back from the shops when they spotted the white VW heading straight towards them on the one way system outside the station.

Mr Slater,36, said: "It's not something you see everyday.

A car photographed being driven down the wrong side of the one way system by John Slater (53386677)

"We couldn't believe it when we saw the car coming towards us, we thought should they even be driving?"

Mrs Slater snapped the errant driver on her phone.

The picture shows a pedestrian crossing before the turning, which Mr Slater said is "dangerous".

He said: "Pedestrians wouldn't necessarily be looking for cars coming from that way, so it's quite dangerous."

The incident hasn't been reported to police.