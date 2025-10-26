A driver who refused to do a breath test after repeatedly crashing into curbs has been handed a fine and a four-year ban.

Jake Howling, 26, of Love Lane in Wisbech, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to failing to provide a breath specimen.

He was pulled over when police on patrol received reports of him driving “erratically” in Lynn.

Jake Howling crashed into a curb three times before refusing to do a breath test

Officers watched the car as it struck the side of the road three times and indicated incorrectly.

When they pulled Howling over, they could smell alcohol on his breath and noted that his eyes were glazed and his speech was slurred.

The defendant then refused to do a roadside breath test and, at the station, he stalled for so long that the breathalyser “timed out”.

Howling has two previous convictions, including a drink-driving offence and an additional failure to provide.

In mitigation, it was said that he has now given up drinking.

After banning him from driving for 48 months, magistrates considered imposing a community order. However, as Howling works six days a week, they felt a financial penalty would be better suited.

As a result, he has been ordered to pay a £958 fine as well as a victim surcharge of £383 and court costs of £110.

