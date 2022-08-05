A South Lynn man who failed to inform DVLA of address changes has been disqualified from driving for two weeks.

Jose Santos, 20, claims he did not realise his licence had been revoked because correspondence was sent to a former address.

Following an incident in a white Mercedes on the A17 at Lynn on June 28, Santos was reported for not having a licence and having no insurance.

The defendant did not realise the DVLA had revoked his licence

Lynn Magistrates’ Court heard on Thursday that Santos was not present when he received six penalty points on November 23 last year.

As a newly-qualified driver, having gained his full licence in December 2020, his licence was automatically revoked by DVLA.

The court was told that 20-year-old Santos, who had previous addresses in Wharf Street, Sutton Bridge and Great Massingham, had taken out insurance but revocation of the licence rendered it invalid.

He pleaded guilty to driving without a licence and having no insurance.

In mitigation, he agreed that he appreciated that it was important to keep DVLA updated.

As well as the disqualification, Santos was fined £100 and told to pay £145 in costs and victim surcharge.

There was no separate penalty for the licence offence.