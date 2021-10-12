An investigation has been launched after a driver was injured in a suspected road rage incident close to a busy Lynn junction.

Two vehicles were involved in the incident on the A17, near the Pullover roundabout, at around 11.50am on Friday.

Police said this morning that the drivers of a silver Citroen and a blue Mercedes were involved in a dispute in which the Citroen driver sustained minor injuries.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment, while the driver of the Mercedes failed to stop at the scene.

Anyone who may have seen what happened, or who has information, is asked to contact PC Liam Nicklin, of the Swaffham Road and Armed Policing Team on 101, quoting incident reference NC-01102021-138.

Witnesses can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.