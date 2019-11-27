Driver left needing hospital treatment following road rage incident in King's Lynn

Police are appealing for witnesses to a road rage incident which happened on the A47 near Lynn this morning (Wednesday, November 27).

The driver of a white Ford Transit van and the male driver of what has been described as a grey old-style BMW were involved in an altercation on the A47 between the Constitution Hill and North Runcton junctions, at approximately 8.50am.

The driver of the van, a man aged in his 40s, was punched in the stomach during the altercation which resulted in a minor puncture wound requiring hospital treatment.

Officers are keen to trace the driver of the BMW or speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

The BMW had tinted rear windows, customised wheels and is also believed to be left hand drive with non-UK registration plates.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, has dashcam footage, or has any information, should contact Detective Sergeant Richard Long at King’s Lynn CID on 101 quoting CAD number 124 of 27 November 2019.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

