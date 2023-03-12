A woman "panicked" at the police station after swerving across a road while reading a text message from her friend.

Inesa Aleksuikaite, 38, of Westfields in Lynn, appeared at the town's magistrates' court on Thursday charged with using a hand-held mobile phone while driving and with failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

She pleaded guilty to both offences, which took place on January 15 this year.

Gayton Road in Lynn (Image: Google Maps)

Magistrates heard from crown prosecutor Ruth Becker that at about 12.15am on that date, officers pulled Aleksuikaite over on Gayton Road.

They had concerns over her manner of driving, and saw her "swerving around the carriageway and almost clipping the nearside kerb".

She was the only occupant in her Ford Mondeo, and when stopped by officers she immediately admitted to using her phone - and said that was why her driving had been poor.

Aleksuikaite said she had been reading a text message from a friend, and police subsequently conducted a roadside breath test - which returned a reading of 65mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath, with the legal limit being 35.

She was arrested and taken to the station, where she was asked to provide a further sample of breath. However, she refused on that occasion.

Miss Becker said that apart from that refusal, Aleksuikaite was fully co-operative and provided police with "quite a lot of information".

The defendant was previously convicted of drink-driving in 2015, meaning she faced an increased mandatory ban.

Magistrates, led by Pat Isbill, opted to disqualify her from driving for a period of 40 months for failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

Aleksuikaite was offered a drink-driving rehabilitation course which, if completed by August 1 in 2025, will reduce that ban by 40 weeks.

She was also fined £461, and was told to pay legal costs of £105 and a £184 victim surcharge.

For using her mobile phone while driving, Aleksuikaite's licence was endorsed.

In mitigation, solicitor George Sorrell had told magistrates that Aleksuikaite works as a forklift truck driver - but that the driving ban would not affect her employment.

On her failure to complete a breath test, he said: "Unfortunately when she got to the station, she panicked."

He added: "I should tell you that 12 months ago she was involved in a car accident, as a result of which she suffered serious spinal problems, and she is still suffering the after-effects of that."