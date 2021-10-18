An unlicensed and uninsured driver told police he ran from them because he’d only just smoked cannabis.

Mark Rix, 29, had refused to pull over for officers and then jumped out of the Ford Fiesta in Winston Churchill Drive in Fairstead.

He was soon caught and asked why he’d made off.

“I’ve not long smoked a spliff,” Rix replied.

He was arrested and in custody gave a reading of seven micrograms of a cannabis metabolite per litre of blood in his system. The legal limit is two.

At Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, he pleaded guilty to drug-driving on March 25, 2021.

The court was told he was last in court in May for failing to stop, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and no insurance, for which he was given eight penalty points and fined £200.

Ruth Johnson, mitigating, said the drug-driving offence arose out of the same incident and her client had only just been summonsed within the statutory six-month limit.

“The drug analysis only came back on September 3 which gives an indication of the pressure they are working under,” she added.

“He recognises that he was foolish but there’s been nothing else since March.”

Rix, of Nicholas Court, Lynn, was disqualified from driving for one year, fined £120 and told to pay a £34 victim surcharge.