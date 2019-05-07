Driver wanted by police flees from scene as A47 closed at King's Lynn
The A47 at King's Lynn is closed after a two-vehicle collision involving a car being followed by police this afternoon.
Further police forces were called shortly before 2pm after the collision took place near the Pullover Roundabout.
A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said the driver being followed by police fled from the scene after the accident.
The other driver involved in the collision has been taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with minor head injuries.
Police are still on the scene and the A47 Wisbech bound is still closed.
More to follow.
