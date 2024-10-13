A driver spotted driving without due care and attention by police has been banned by magistrates.

Sunny Walden, 20, of Emorsgate, Terrington St Clement, pleaded guilty to drug-driving on the A149 at Sandringham on May 19 when he appeared before Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Asif Akram, prosecuting, outlined the case against him and described how police had spotted his Mercedes being driven without due care and attention at 12.3am.

Sunny Walden was banned for drug-driving. Picture: iStock

Officers stopped the vehicle, spoke to the driver, who was Walden, and asked him to provide a roadside saliva test.

It proved positive and further tests provided at the police station showed he had 15mcg of cocaine in his blood, the legal limit is 10mcg.

George Sorrell, mitigating, explained Walden had been to a party where he had been persuaded to take the drugs.

He said: “He hasn’t got a problem with drugs.”

Mr Sorrell said losing his licence would probably mean his client would lose his job as a machine operator.

Magistrates disqualified Walden for 12 months and fined him £276 with £85 costs and £110 victim surcharge.