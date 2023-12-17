A drink driver who “closed his eyes for a second” crashed his car into another.

Dovydas Bykovas, 24, of Homeland Road in Lynn appeared at the town’s magistrates court on Thursday where he admitted driving while being unfit through drink as well as having in his possession amphetamine, a Class B drug.

Prosecutor Sally Harris explained that in the early hours of November 2, police were called to the collision scene on Bagge Road in Lynn.

Dovydas appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday

Officers arrived to find an overturned car and Bykovas at the scene. He admitted to police that he was driving the Nissan Juke.

Police said that Bykovas smelt of alcohol and he stated he was drinking before driving. He was subsequently arrested.

On his arrest, police found 3.68g of amphetamine in his possession, thought to be valued at £36.80.

Bykovas was taken to hospital to be checked over and was then taken into police custody.

In a police interview, he told officers that he just “closed his eyes for a couple of seconds” and said he thought he fell asleep.

Bykovas has no previous convictions to his name.

In mitigation, George Sorrell said that Bykovas said this offence has “shocked him” and that he hasn’t taken drugs since.

“Needless to say he shouldn’t have been drinking when tired, after all it was two o’clock in the morning,” said Mr Sorrell.

He added: “He had a bit of an argument with his partner, that is why he left the house.”

Bykovas was disqualified from driving for 12 months and was fined £289 for drink driving.

He was fined the same amount for having the Class B drugs.

He was also ordered to pay £145 in court costs and a £231 victim surcharge.