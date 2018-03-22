Driver with ‘Del Boy’ licence stopped on A47 at Terrington

Police seized a car on the A47 in Terrington after the driver was stopped for not having a licence or insurance. They found this fake driving licence belonging to 'Del Boy Trotter' after the driver had been dealt with. Photo: Norfolk and Suffolk Police Dogs.
Police seized a car on the A47 in Terrington after the driver was stopped for not having a licence or insurance. They found this fake driving licence belonging to 'Del Boy Trotter' after the driver had been dealt with. Photo: Norfolk and Suffolk Police Dogs.

A driver who was stopped on the A47 at Terrington yesterday has been reported for having no licence or insurance – although the motorist did have a fake licence under the name of Del Boy Trotter.

In a post on the Norfolk and Suffolk Police Dogs Twitter account, officers said the person’s car was seized after being stopped.

The post said: “#BonnetDeDouche everybody, not even this #Plonkers fake driving licence could stop their car being seized. Driver reported for no driving licence and no insurance #A47 Terrington. #PotPourri.”

Officers said the licence was not produced in an attempt to deceive them, but it was seen after the driver had been dealt with.

Police seized a car on the A47 in Terrington after the driver was stopped for not having a licence or insurance. Photo: Norfolk and Suffolk Police Dogs.

Police seized a car on the A47 in Terrington after the driver was stopped for not having a licence or insurance. Photo: Norfolk and Suffolk Police Dogs.