Driver with ‘Del Boy’ licence stopped on A47 at Terrington

A driver who was stopped on the A47 at Terrington yesterday has been reported for having no licence or insurance – although the motorist did have a fake licence under the name of Del Boy Trotter.

In a post on the Norfolk and Suffolk Police Dogs Twitter account, officers said the person’s car was seized after being stopped.

The post said: “#BonnetDeDouche everybody, not even this #Plonkers fake driving licence could stop their car being seized. Driver reported for no driving licence and no insurance #A47 Terrington. #PotPourri.”

Officers said the licence was not produced in an attempt to deceive them, but it was seen after the driver had been dealt with.