A driver who was stopped while in Lynn with fake number plates was among 22 arrested across Norfolk during a UK-wide campaign against fraud.

Carl Burrows, 55, had made off without paying at a filling station on January 20 and was found to be driving without insurance.

At Norwich Magistrates’ Court, Burrows, of Botley Road in Southampton, pleaded guilty to making off without payment, driving with no insurance, no MOT and fraudulently using a registration document.

He was disqualified from driving for six months, fined £360 and ordered to pay a £144 victim surcharge.

Burrows was one of three people charged - while around £5,000 was also seized in the county - during Operation Henhouse, which ran throughout February.

It is a National Economic Crime Centre initiative managed in partnership with the City of London Police’s Lead Force Operations Room, to provide funding in order to allow forces to take more action against fraudsters.

This supports the national Stop! Think Fraud campaign.

Officials say that fraud is the most prevalent crime in the UK, causing victims long-lasting emotional and psychological harm as well as financial loss.

It accounts for approximately 41% of all crime reports, and costs an estimated £6.8billion each year in England and Wales alone.

Every single UK police force and Regional Organised Crime Unit took part in the operation.

Norfolk Police was joined by national agencies including the Financial Conduct Authority, National Crime Agency and National Trading Standards.

One of the other two people charged included a man who was found with another person’s bank cards which had been used to purchase goods in Norwich.

Frankie Saich, 39, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on February 6.

He was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison and ordered to pay £147 in compensation to the victim.

Meanwhile, Thomas Matthews, 26, of Blundeville Manor, Newton Flotman has been charged with fraud by false representation.

The charges follow an incident where goods were fraudulently obtained using somebody else’s bank details.

He is due to appear at Norwich Crown Court on April 1.

Detective Inspector Donald Dallas, who led the campaign in Norfolk, said: “Operations like this allow us to focus on fraud investigations and work to achieve justice for victims.

“This was the fourth iteration of Op Henhouse and it has shown that the coordinated efforts of all police forces can have a huge impact on what can be a very complex type of crime.”