Traffic delays in King's Lynn as Jaguar blocks the South Gate

By Lucy Carter
Published: 16:10, 13 January 2023
A car was blocking an entrance into Lynn this afternoon, causing delays going into town.

Pictures showed police at the scene to assist the vehicle, a black Jaguar, which seemed to be stuck in the historic gateway.

Reports on the AA road traffic map suggested there was heavy traffic around the Southgates roundabout and on London Road.

A car has been spotted blocking the South Gate in Lynn. Picture: Robert Tansley
It has since been reported on social media that the car has been cleared from the South Gate.

Norfolk Police has been approached for comment.

