Emergency services currently at the scene of a crash on Lynn's Hardwick Roundabout.

Police were called following reports of a crash between two cars at 2.36pm at roundabout.

The police, fire and ambulance are in attendance.

The roundabout has been closed impacting on the A149, A47 and A10 into Lynn.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

The region's ambulance service has been approached for comment.