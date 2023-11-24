Drivers are being urged to avoid the Hardwick Roundabout area of Lynn this morning due to an “ongoing incident”.

Officers said the roads surrounding the roundabout, which connects motorists to the A47, the A10 and the A149, are currently closed.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, a short time ago, Norfolk Police said it was advising the public to avoid the area if they can.

Due to an ongoing incident at the Hardwick Roundabout on the #A47 in King’s Lynn, the surrounding roads are closed and we are advising the public to avoid the area if you can. #NorfolkRoads — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) November 24, 2023

A stock image of Lynn's Hardwick roundabout

A Norfolk Police spokesperson said they could not share further details regarding the incident at this point, but said more information would be released in due course.