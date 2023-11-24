Drivers urged to avoid King’s Lynn's Hardwick Roundabout on A47 due to ‘ongoing incident’
Published: 10:23, 24 November 2023
| Updated: 10:33, 24 November 2023
Drivers are being urged to avoid the Hardwick Roundabout area of Lynn this morning due to an “ongoing incident”.
Officers said the roads surrounding the roundabout, which connects motorists to the A47, the A10 and the A149, are currently closed.
In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, a short time ago, Norfolk Police said it was advising the public to avoid the area if they can.
A Norfolk Police spokesperson said they could not share further details regarding the incident at this point, but said more information would be released in due course.