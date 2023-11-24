Home   News   Article

Drivers urged to avoid King’s Lynn's Hardwick Roundabout on A47 due to ‘ongoing incident’

By Rebekah Chilvers
-
Published: 10:23, 24 November 2023
 | Updated: 10:33, 24 November 2023

Drivers are being urged to avoid the Hardwick Roundabout area of Lynn this morning due to an “ongoing incident”.

Officers said the roads surrounding the roundabout, which connects motorists to the A47, the A10 and the A149, are currently closed.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, a short time ago, Norfolk Police said it was advising the public to avoid the area if they can.

A stock image of Lynn's Hardwick roundabout
A Norfolk Police spokesperson said they could not share further details regarding the incident at this point, but said more information would be released in due course.

