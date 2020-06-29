Mandatory MOT testing is to be reintroduced from August 1 as Covid-19 restrictions are slowly lifted, Roads Minister Baroness Vere has announced today (Monday, June 29).

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, drivers were granted a six-month exemption from MOT testing in March to help slow the spread of the virus. However, as restrictions are eased when safe to do so, all drivers whose car, motorcycle or van is due for an MOT test from August 1 will be required to get a test certificate to continue driving their vehicle.

MOT tests are important for road safety and ensure that vehicle parts, including tyres, seat belts, brakes, lights and exhausts, are in proper working order.