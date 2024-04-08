Various flood gates will be closed this evening as authorities prepare for high tides and strong winds.

Today, the Environment Agency has issued flood alerts for Hunstanton, Heacham and Lynn - specifically West Lynn and The Wash frontage.

High spring tides combined with strong winds are expected to result in higher tide levels than usual.

Drivers have been urged to move their cars from the South Quay in Lynn ahead of possible flooding

Flooding is therefore possible between 4.45pm and 8.45pm this evening, with residents urged to be prepared.

West Norfolk Council’s resorts team will be closing the flood gates along the Promenade in Hunstanton this afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Environment Agency plans to do the same with the flood gates in Lynn.

A borough council spokesperson said: “We recommend that drivers remove their cars along the South Quay as it's possible that the water could go slightly over the top of the Quay.

“Vehicles should be removed from the South Quay by 3:30pm.”

For more information on what to do if you after a flood warning, visit: https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/what-to-do-in-a-flood

